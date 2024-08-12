According to the criteria of

According to the company’s own official website, Home Depot has three things its customers can get for freein addition to all the already known offers, which can be found online on their site and which can be very useful for buyers.

A free consultation with an expert“To get expert advice from a Home Depot design consultant in your area, schedule a free virtual or in-home consultation,” the chain says, aiming to make it easier for customers to decorate their homes. Tool rental“Renting tools has its advantages. You don’t have to store or maintain them. When you’re done, just bring them back. We’ll take care of the rest,” the service assures in this case. Return plants at no cost: Customers who have purchased a plant from Home Depot and are ultimately not satisfied with the product or it simply was not what they expected, have the option of returning it within 90 days of purchase, free of charge. This also applies to cases in which the customer receives a plant with some kind of defect: in that case, they will be sent a new one.

Home Depot’s free option for kids in the United States

In addition to the three services already mentioned that Home Depot offers for its customers in the United States, on its official website they also reported on the possibility of Attend a free workshop for children that teaches how to undertake projects and take care of different areas of the home.

It is a monthly workshop available in the store for children, although there is also another one for adults. which will be broadcast live, and in this case topics such as home ownership, do-it-yourself projects and seasonal safety will be added.