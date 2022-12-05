After being champion a couple of weeks ago with Pachuca, the offensive midfielder Víctor Guzmán has aroused the interest of several Mexican soccer teams, including Rayados, who continue with their goal of reinforcing their base of Mexican players, since with the hiring of Jordi Cortizo, the imminent hiring of Omar Govea as his second reinforcement, they are looking for Guzmán to close the contracts.
Guzmán is a great player who has shown qualities that are not very easy to find in our league and if he were hired by Rayados, he could bring him several things that the royal team currently does not have.
Although the position of ‘Pocho’ is more centralized, that has not prevented him from scoring goals coming from the second row, because he has qualities to reach the rival area that help him to be well positioned when the time comes to define a clear situation of goal with 57 goals in all the official competitions he has played (Liga MX, Copa MX, Champion of Champions, Club World Cup and Concachampions)
It would be a great contribution for the Rayados offensive apparatus to have a player of his qualities.
Since his beginning in the Tuzo team, the Mexican always stood out for appearing at key moments or risky situations where the character of the players comes out. One of the most mentioned is precisely against the royal team in the much remembered ’92:43′ in that Closing tournament of the 2015/2016 season in which with a last minute goal Pachuca snatched the title from the royals in the ‘Steel giant’.
As previously mentioned, the player has qualities that are difficult to find in a national player, therefore, having his services without occupying a foreign position is an opportunity that cannot be missed.
Although it seems difficult to finalize his signing, to achieve it would be more pros than cons his incorporation into the royal team.
