It would be a great contribution for the Rayados offensive apparatus to have a player of his qualities.

Although it seems difficult to finalize his signing, to achieve it would be more pros than cons his incorporation into the royal team.

Rayados is interested in Víctor Guzmán, however, Tato Noriega revealed that it is very difficult to get his signing. On the other hand, he confirmed that the negotiation with Omar Govea is well advanced and that it will arrive in the next few days if everything goes as it has up to now. —Kery (@KeryNews) December 5, 2022