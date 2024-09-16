By emigrating with the dream of improving their quality of life and obtaining opportunities that they would not find in their country of origin, Many immigrants leave their family and their homeland behindand that is why through social networks a Latin citizen He pointed out in The three things that all immigrants must achieve in the United States before returning to their soil.

Not all immigrants get settle in the United Statesfar from their homeland, as many face difficulties that others do not have on their way, and the nostalgia for missing the country takes on immeasurable dimensions. While many immigrants return to their soil without achieving their goals, Bryan Williams shared through his Tik Tok account called @bryanwilliams_vlog The three things that every immigrant must achieve in the North American country.

“Don’t go back to your country from the United States if you don’t have the following three things yet,” the TikToker began explaining in the video, and then added: “A little house already 100 percent finished“, preferably with a little bit of land so they can plant their fruits and vegetables.”

In that line, the Latin citizen He stressed the importance of having a means of transportation to be able to move around the United States. “Public transportation works very well here, but having your own car is very convenient,” he said.

Williams then emphasized what he believes is most important.A source of incomewhether they are retired and pensioned or leave their rented house over there. Pay for your house, rent it and with that money you can live peacefully in your country,” said the TikToker to conclude his video.

Opinions on the 3 things that all migrants should achieve

The day after it was posted, the video accumulated thousands of likes on the social network and dozens of comments with opinions from different Latinos living in the United States. “You made it very difficult for them, I don’t know any countryman who is in the USA and already has a house in Mexico.“, one comment said.

Another user pointed out in the Difficulty for many Latinos to get money to save and achieve their goals. “In the United States, most immigrants are earning enough to eat, pay rent, taxes, utilities, insurance, bank debt, car debt and nothing else, and not a dollar for savings“, he lamented.