With the culmination of the Clausura 2023 Tournament, stove football has begun and information about new signings, possible registrations and cancellations have gained strength in each of the Mexican clubs.
Now the compass points to the north of the country, where the current Aztec football champion, the Tigres, could suffer a significant drop ahead of the start of the next tournament.
The group led by coach Robert Dante Siboldi, continues to analyze who will be the footballer sacrificed for the issue of the modification to the new regulations, which talks about the reduction of untrained elements in Mexico.
Now, it has been reported that the defender Igor Lichnovsky It could be one of those sacrificed, and this news has been taken advantage of by some clubs who have already raised their hands to get their services.
According to the first reports, the Red Devils of Toluca, Santos Laguna and Atlas, have shown interest in being able to sign the Chilean player.
It is expected that it will be in the next few days when more detail is reported about the next destination that it would have Igor Lichnovskysince another of the possible contemplated to leave the institution is the Uruguayan striker Nicolás López, who becomes one of the clearest options to leave.
At the age of 29, Igor Lichnovsky played a total of 821 minutes in the 2023 Clausura Tournament, playing 9 starts in the 11 played. The defender has a contract with the cats until December 31, 2023, and with information from the specialized transfer portal, Transfermarkt, his value in the leg market is 3.50 million dollars.
