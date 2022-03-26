After the Spanish victory against Albania by two goals to one, in the preparatory match for the World Cup, we leave you the 3 hits and the 2 errors of the Spanish team.
The Spanish team played as usual, having possession. At the end of the game, the Spanish team finished with 76% possession compared to 24% for Albania
The player was the one who had to replace Sergio Busquets, Rodri played a great game perfectly controlling the times of the same, it was the sanity between the defense and the attack.
The player came on in the 64th minute and since he landed on the green, Dani Olmo was a headache for the Albanian defense. The RB Leipzig player scored a great goal in the last minutes of the game to give Spain the victory.
The Albanian team had few attacking chances, but the ones they did have were plays that put the scoreboard in danger. The equalizing goal came in the silliest play of the game in which a header from Pau Torres to David Raya bounced off the Albanian striker’s skull, entering the ball into the net.
Although the Spanish team was superior to the Albanian team, they failed to materialize the plays.
#successes #errors #Spain #Albania
Leave a Reply