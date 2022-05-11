Atlético beat Elche after a bad start to the match that cost them the occasional scare. These three points certify their place in the Champions League next year. Here we leave you their successes and errors:
If anyone still had any doubts, Simeone’s men cleared it up in the match against Elche. Betis still had mathematical options to enter the Champions League positions, but after adding three more points they leave Pellegrini’s team without options.
Lodi entered Vrsaljko and did very well down the left wing. He gave the first goal to Cunha and Carrasco once again made it clear that he could be a top player if his figures at the end of the season were higher.
They did not start the game in the best way, there was even an argument between Lodi and Oblak in which Reinildo had to intervene to put peace, but from then on Atlético knew how to manage the game.
MISTAKES
Atlético de Madrid needs a player who contributes 25 goals per season. Cunha is not that player, Luis Suárez has his head in Miami and Griezmann has already gone twelve consecutive days without scoring.
Not even when Sime was injured did he have the opportunity to play. Cholo changed the scheme so that the Dane stayed out again. He went from 4-3-3 to 3-5-2 sending Carrasco to the right lane and bringing on Lodi to the left.
