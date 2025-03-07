Health depends in many cases on the lifestyle that we lead, especially on the food we eat on a day -to -day basis. One of the most common conditions linked to food is excess blood cholesterol, A factor that can lead to more serious health problems, such as heart disease and other strokes. However, simple changes in food can make a difference.

Reduction of saturated fats

The first of the recommendations and The most fundamental is the reduction of saturated fats, One of the main causes of high cholesterol. To do this, it could begin by limiting the intake of ultraprocessed foods, fried foods, red meat, butter and dairy products. As opposed to these, It is recommended to introduce others as fruits and vegetables and integral cereals, which contributes to the decrease in excess blood in blood.

Fiber consumption

On the other hand, keep cholesterol levels within the ideal margins It can be achieved thanks to fiber consumption, since it joins the intestine cholesterol and prevents the body from absorbing it. The soluble fiber – which is dissolved in water – is found In foods such as oatmeal, legumes and fruits skin such as apple or pear.

The importance of “good fats”

It should be noted that Not all fats are equally negative, In fact, there are the so -called “good fats.” These are present in the blue fish – like salmon or tuna -, nuts, seeds, avocados and olive oil. The peppers, the ginger or the spicy chiles, among others, are high foods in capsaicin, contribute to these descents of “bad” cholesterol.

In any case, it is best to carry out a healthy and balanced diet, consulting a doctor or dietitian before introducing any change in food. The combination of these three recommendations together with regular exercise can be the key to achieving an improvement in general well -being.