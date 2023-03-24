There is still more than half of this tournament to go, but as is customary in the Nido de Coapa they are already thinking about what the next tournament will be, so they currently have a good squad, they always seek to prop up their elements to have in their ranks for the best.
For example, it is essential that they reinforce the defense, since it has been the most questioned position of the team throughout the tournament and although Fernando Ortiz You’ve managed to improve it quite a bit with tweaks, but it’s still prudent to fix the deficiencies.
So far, it is known that the right wing defender, Kevin AlvarezIt is essential to finish consolidating the lower zone of the Águilas, particularly on the right-handed side that needs someone who can go up and down efficiently because Miguel Layun it is very likely that it will definitely come out.
Also, on the left sideOmar Campos He would also be required by the Eagles, coming from the Laguna team, while for the goal they would look for Carlos Acevedowho aims to be the new benchmark for the Mexican team in this World Cup process.
On the other hand, as usual, each semester you hear elements from abroad and especially those players who have left their mark on the team, since the fans would receive them with open arms, as in the case of Agustin Marchesin and mathues uribebut due to his status in Europe with projection and salary, his repatriations seem almost impossible.
