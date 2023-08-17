The central defender of Club América can leave here: Sergio Ramos, César Montes and Bruno Méndez.

Whoever is chosen, we will have the leader we so badly need.

What is your favorite? I put them in this order, I think they are great options and I am very excited. pic.twitter.com/tBxzUpTHMI

— Roberto Haz (@tudimebeto) August 13, 2023