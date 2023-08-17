Club América continues in search of being able to add one more reinforcement for the Apertura 2023 tournament and that is that they have struggled to sign another defender to help them improve that position that has been the most notable for the team for several tournaments.
According to information from Saul Eaglethe azulcrema club has in its sights two Brazilian defenders who play in Portuguese football anderson of the Vizela and riccieli of the famalicaoas well as the Uruguayan santiago good of the Girona Spain, although the latter has already been ruled out due to its high cost.
Anderson de Jesus Santos He is 29 years old and manages both profiles, has a value of 900 thousand euros and has a contract until 2024.
Riccieli Eduardo da Silva He is 24 years old and also manages both profiles, has a value of 3 million euros and has a contract until 2027.
The cream-blue team has not been able to sign another central defender, they have had many options to get a defender, but the board has failed in their attempts.
His first choice became Cesar Montesbut the Mexican’s wishes to stay in Europe made him reject the opportunity to return to Mexico.
The most recent option was Sergio Ramosbut Santiago Banos ruled out his arrival after mentioning that his salary is out of what the club can pay
Another option was Bruno Mendez of the corinthians of Brazil, but apparently, once again, the limitation was money, since it has a high cost in the market.
