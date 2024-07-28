But now Arsenal need a solid partner to accompany him. There has been much debate about how Rice should be used, as a number six or as a number eight, and that could determine who they target.

90min reported on Saturday that they are willing to move forward with their interest in Real Sociedad’s Mikel Merino, who can be a threat in both areas and helped Spain to Euro 2024 glory earlier this summer.

Merino has several green flags: he is experienced, has already played in the Premier League, could be available for just over £20m and is hugely admired by Arteta. At this point, this deal is approaching the realm of the obvious.

Between injury problems and Arteta seemingly not trusting him as much as he once did, Smith Rowe’s playing time has been on the decline in recent seasons.

Reports claim Arteta would have been happy to keep Smith Rowe, leading us to wonder whether the Gunners will look to make a direct replacement and upgrade.

Crystal Palace’s Eberechi Eze fits the bill perfectly, is available for around £60m and can play in a number of positions. If Arteta really wants to replace that profile, then his answer lies south of the River Thames.

After Benjamin Sesko committed to at least another year at RB Leipzig, Arsenal’s links with a striker have cooled. The market may not suit them as it currently stands.

So while you wait for a new option to emerge in the future, why not go for a line-breaking winger in the meantime, eh?

It’s true that Arsenal have plenty of right-footed strikers who can play on the left, but none are as quick as Gordon and none can play at the same blistering speed without losing coordination.