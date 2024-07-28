He Arsenal are preparing to return to action in their quest for a first Premier League title since 2004.
The Gunners are yet to become kings of England at their Emirates Stadium palace, but they came very close to achieving it last season, taking the title race with Manchester City down to the final day.
Unfortunately, Mikel Arteta’s men fell short, but they are not far off and feel like they are just a few additions away from beating City.
The transfer of Italian defender Riccardo Calafiori from Bologna is expected to be finalised in the coming days, but who else should Arsenal target?
Here are three players they should consider moving for.
Last year, Arsenal broke the bank (and the British transfer record) to sign Declan Rice from West Ham United for £105m. To no one’s surprise, he fitted in perfectly at the Emirates and was nominated for several player of the year awards.
But now Arsenal need a solid partner to accompany him. There has been much debate about how Rice should be used, as a number six or as a number eight, and that could determine who they target.
90min reported on Saturday that they are willing to move forward with their interest in Real Sociedad’s Mikel Merino, who can be a threat in both areas and helped Spain to Euro 2024 glory earlier this summer.
Merino has several green flags: he is experienced, has already played in the Premier League, could be available for just over £20m and is hugely admired by Arteta. At this point, this deal is approaching the realm of the obvious.
When news broke earlier this week that Emile Smith Rowe was on the verge of signing for Fulham, many Arsenal fans were plunged into mourning. They were losing one of their own, a youth-team boy, someone who had played a leading role in this team’s return to prominence.
Between injury problems and Arteta seemingly not trusting him as much as he once did, Smith Rowe’s playing time has been on the decline in recent seasons.
Reports claim Arteta would have been happy to keep Smith Rowe, leading us to wonder whether the Gunners will look to make a direct replacement and upgrade.
Crystal Palace’s Eberechi Eze fits the bill perfectly, is available for around £60m and can play in a number of positions. If Arteta really wants to replace that profile, then his answer lies south of the River Thames.
Many Arsenal fans have been clamouring for their club to make a push to sign Alexander Isak, but what if the Gunners went for his Newcastle United teammate?
After Benjamin Sesko committed to at least another year at RB Leipzig, Arsenal’s links with a striker have cooled. The market may not suit them as it currently stands.
So while you wait for a new option to emerge in the future, why not go for a line-breaking winger in the meantime, eh?
It’s true that Arsenal have plenty of right-footed strikers who can play on the left, but none are as quick as Gordon and none can play at the same blistering speed without losing coordination.
#signings #Arsenal #summer
Leave a Reply