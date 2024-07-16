Setting up a small business can be the great desire of manyHowever, there are several things to keep in mind. The successful beauty entrepreneur Jackie Aina revealed the three key questions you should ask before starting. Open a business orHowever, there are several things to keep in mind before diving into this worldThe successful beauty entrepreneur

In dialogue with Elite Talks with DeAndre Brownon the YouTube platform, Aina said what those 3 questions were which should be considered:

Is this something you would do even if it wasn’t a business?

Why should a customer stop using the product/service they already have?

What void is it filling?

How to answer the three key questions before starting a business, according to an expert

In dialogue with Elite Talks with DeAndre Brown, Jackie Aina assured that for her it is possible that you may find it difficult to move forward with the project if you are only doing it to make money. Although the fact that she is passionate about something does not mean that it is a great business idea. Therefore, for her the ideal is achieve a balance between the two extremes: that you like and is profitable.

“I’m a fragrance girl through and through,” she said. And when he created his candle brandshe thought that if it ever failed, she would have them for herself. “I would have a lifetime supply of candles and that is enough for me,” she said.

Facing competition is a key moment for any entrepreneursince your business may already exist. For Explain what would make a customer switch productsgave the example of her candles, because she noticed that they were “designed in a masculine way”, so she decided to launch other softer colors and managed to make them a resounding success.

Finally, we must understand What void your product or service is fillingbut understanding what niche of people you want to cover. To find this out, A strong marketing and advertising campaign on social networks is necessary.