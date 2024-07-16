According to the criteria of
In dialogue with Elite Talks with DeAndre Brownon the YouTube platform, Aina said what those 3 questions were which should be considered:
- Is this something you would do even if it wasn’t a business?
- Why should a customer stop using the product/service they already have?
- What void is it filling?
How to answer the three key questions before starting a business, according to an expert
“I’m a fragrance girl through and through,” she said. And when he created his candle brandshe thought that if it ever failed, she would have them for herself. “I would have a lifetime supply of candles and that is enough for me,” she said.
Facing competition is a key moment for any entrepreneursince your business may already exist. For Explain what would make a customer switch productsgave the example of her candles, because she noticed that they were “designed in a masculine way”, so she decided to launch other softer colors and managed to make them a resounding success.
Finally, we must understand What void your product or service is fillingbut understanding what niche of people you want to cover. To find this out, A strong marketing and advertising campaign on social networks is necessary.
