As for cereals, It is not a question of quality, but simply its priceAs the YouTuber explained, Bargain Bethanythe cereals They come by the ounce and with the $0.25 increase on its $1 products. “For the same three-ounce bag that I’m going to pay $1.25 for, I can go to Walgreens and get 11 ounces for $1.99; or I can go to Walgreens and buy 11 ounces for $1.99,” assured.
According to the frozen meatif it is a question of quality and which experts recommend avoiding. “I don’t eat frozen fish or ribs because I don’t trust seafood or frozen meat that costs US$1,” said a Dollar Tree employee. While some claim that if cooked properly, there is no risk, Its flavor is not ideal.
Medicines you should not buy at Dollar Tree
According to various tests carried out several years ago by Consumer Reports (CR), some multivitamins in stores did not contain the amount of nutrients listed on the labelThey also said that supplements “are not regulated as carefully as over-the-counter drugs.”
On the other hand, there are some prices that You can find cheaper ones in other chainssuch as at Walmart. For example, a supply of Zyrtec 30 daysis around US$21 at Dollar Tree, But at Walmart, you can get the same thing for US$19.97according to some consumer analysts.
