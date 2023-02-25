Cruz Azul will seek to get out of the crisis it is currently going through under the command of Ricardo Ferretti. The experienced and winning Mexican naturalized Brazilian coach will try to get the cement team into the league in Clausura 2023 and will seek to rearm the squad for the next semester. One of the conditions that ‘Tuca’ put on the cement board to take charge of the squad was the possibility of defining the ups and downs.
According to the most recent reports, Ferretti would have already defined the first three casualties for Opening 2023. Through its portal, TV Azteca revealed that the elements that would be deleted by “Tuca” are Michael Estrada, Uriel Antuna and Joaquín ‘Shaggy’ Martinez.
Estrada is on loan with the Celeste Machine and his bond expires in the summer. Everything indicates that the cement board will not renew the loan of the Ecuadorian striker due to his poor performance. The native of Guayaquil has not been able to score in the Clausura 2023.
The case of Uriel Antuna is special, since the end of the Mexican National Team would continue to cling to his goal of returning to European soccer. An offer to emigrate to the Greek league arrived in the summer market, but the Cruz Azul board of directors rejected the Panathinaikos proposal. ‘El Brujo’ would try to leave the institution in the summer. The striker’s contract expires until mid-2024.
Finally, there is the situation of ‘Shaggy’ Martinez. The right-back has played a secondary role since he arrived at the Machine and has fewer and fewer minutes. The 36-year-old player’s contract would be close to expiring and Cruz Azul will hardly seek to renew it.
