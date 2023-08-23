Isaac Brizuela does not count for Veljko Paunovic. The versatile player is not part of the Serbian coach’s plans and it seems that he will have to look for another team before the Liga MX transfer market closes. The ‘Bunny’ came to Chivas de Guadalajara in January 2015 and has played more than 300 matches with this shirt.
During his time as a player for Rebaño Sagrado, Brizuela has won two MX Cups, the 2017 Liga MX Clausura title and the 2018 Concacaf Champions League. Everything seems to indicate that Paunovic has considered other players in the different positions in which the ‘Cone‘ and that you will not receive any more minutes.
According to the most recent reports, the still Chivas player could continue his professional career in León, Pachuca, Xolos de Tijuana or Toluca.
Chivas de Guadalajara’s ‘diamond in the rough’ has played as a left winger during his first games in the first division, however Padilla can also play on the right. After the return of Alexis Vega to ownership, the young rojiblanco youth squad could have minutes due to his natural profile.
The ‘Piojo’ Alvarado is the starting winger of Chivas de Guadalajara. The former Cruz Azul and Necaxa player has a slower pace and less imbalance than Brizuela, but he also has more vision of the game. Alvarado would dispute the position with Padilla.
On several occasions, Brizuela was qualified as a right back. This position is well covered by Alan Mozo, who has become an immovable for the Sacred Flock. In the event that Mozo cannot play due to injury or suspension, Jesús ‘Chapito’ Sánchez is ready to cover the loss.
