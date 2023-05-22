Arsenal have had a brilliant season despite the slump in recent weeks that allowed Manchester City to win the Premier League title. Likewise, Mikel Arteta’s team fulfilled the objective it had at the beginning of the season, which was to qualify for the next edition of the UEFA Champions League. Taking these circumstances into account, the Spanish coach wants to put together a very competitive team to fight for titles in the upcoming 2023/24 campaign and that is why he will focus his efforts on reinforcing the Gunners’ midfield.
First of all, it should be mentioned that Granit Xhaka is very close to finishing his cycle at the Emirates Stadium since he has everything arranged to continue his career at Bayer Leverkusen in the Bundesliga for the next 3 years and in exchange for €15 million. Taking these circumstances into account, and the number of games that the Gunners will have with participation in the UEFA Champions League, Arteta has 3 names in mind to reinforce the midfield of the London red team and these are: Declan Rice, Mason Mount and İlkay Gündoğan.
These 3 players are very important names in the Premier League, which would allow Arsenal to make a very important leap in quality in this aspect of the game. Obviously the negotiations for the 3 are not easy and will require a lot of patience from Gunners fans.
How is the situation of Declan Rice?
The West Ham midfielder is one of the most desired players on the transfer market and his departure from the Hammers will not be cheap, since from the London Stadium they are asking for a figure close to €100 million.
How is the Mason Mount situation?
The Chelsea player did not renew his contract with the Blues and due to the uncertainty surrounding the new manager of the Stamford Bridge team, his future is up in the air and leaving is a real possibility. Liverpool are very interested in his services as well.
How is the situation of İlkay Gündoğan?
One of the best players today and who is living a dream present at Manchester City where he is the captain but also one of the highest references. It is a possibility since, from his environment, they implied that he would be willing to take on a new challenge. His contract ends on June 30 and he would arrive as a free agent. Barcelona is also interested in the 32-year-old German.
