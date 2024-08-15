If you are looking for Natural methods to improve your health and reduce stress, Herbal teas could be an excellent optionWith a rich history and backed by numerous scientific studies, Certain teas have been shown to be effective in promoting overall well-being..

According to the criteria of

Below we present the Three perfect infusions to optimize your health and combat stressaccording to recommendations from experts and Studies conducted at Harvard.

Take care of your health with natural infusions recommended by Harvard



With these steps and characteristics of each tea, You will want to do it at every moment of the day:

Ginger tea: an ally against inflammation

Ginger tea is known for its revitalizing flavorin addition to its remarkable medicinal properties. It is prepared from ginger root.a fundamental ingredient in traditional medicine. This plant contains gingerol, a powerful antioxidant which fights inflammation and strengthens the immune system.

Various studies have shown that in addition may help relieve digestive problems, reduce pain and support health cardiovascular. While specific research on ginger tea is limited, The beneficial properties of this spice itself are documentedHowever, it is essential to consume it with caution if you take anticoagulant medications, as it may increase the risk of bleeding.

To benefit from its properties, Consider drinking a cup of ginger tea in the morning to start your day with energy or as a comforting drink after meals to aid digestion.

Chamomile tea for relaxation

On the other hand, Chamomile tea is much more than just a simple infusion to take before bedtime: It is a drink traditionally used to promote calm. and relieve fatigue. Made from the flowers of the chamomile plant, It is loaded with flavonoids, known for their antioxidant properties. and anti-inflammatory.

Chamomile has anti-inflammatory properties. Photo:iStock Share

The research showed that may offer several health benefits, including reducing the risk of disease heart problems, immune system support, and relief from PMS symptoms. In addition, its Anxiolytic effects make it an excellent option to improve sleep quality. and reduce anxiety. To take advantage of its relaxing effects, enjoy a cup of chamomile tea before bed.

Hibiscus tea: cardiovascular benefits

As a third option, Hibiscus tea is known for its refreshing color and flavor.but its benefits go beyond its appeal. Made from the dried calyxes of the hibiscus flower, it is Rich in anthocyanins, a type of antioxidant that helps combat oxidative stress.

Studies have shown that may be effective in reducing blood pressure and in lowering LDL cholesterol (bad cholesterol) levels. Also It has antiviral propertieswhich may help protect against certain viral infections. To take advantage of its cardiovascular benefits, Consider including hibiscus tea in your daily routine.