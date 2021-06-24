The Mexican legion in Europe grows and rearranges itself, several are destined for Spanish football and LaLiga would open its doors to three Mexican footballers who seek to evolve and make the leap in quality to their careers in one of the best leagues on the planet.
1. Jose Juan Macías
The Chivas striker has finally opened a door in Europe, the Mexican will leave on loan for a season to Míchel’s Getafe, a technician who was fascinated with Macías’ skills during his time in Mexico and who has asked the azulón team to reinforce the attack.
two. ‘Tecatito’ Corona
The arrival of ‘Tecatito’ Corona to Sevilla seems increasingly inevitable, in the last hours information has transpired that states that the Mexican has communicated to Sevilla his wishes to play with them next season and the Spanish team is already preparing an offer for get the services of the Mexican that is to the liking of the coaching staff and the directive.
3. Luis Romo
Romo’s agent, the best footballer in the last season in the Liga Mx, is in Spain trying to accommodate his client, for the moment with positive results, since Celta de Vigo has been interested in the Mexican and could negotiate with Cruz Blue his signing in the next few days.
