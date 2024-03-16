Florida is one of the states with the strictest measures against undocumented immigrants. Through its law known as SB1718, a series of punishments are contemplated not only for immigrants, but for those who provide them with some type of support, for example, if they hire them or transport them. Now, Governor Ron DeSantis has announced three new laws against this sector.

Through a press conference, which was summarized by News Channel 8, The governor signed three bills aimed at stopping the influx of undocumented immigrants. DeSantis assured that Florida has had to implement a series of measures to confront the immigration crisis and that the implementation of new policies is necessary given the possibility that the instability experienced in Haiti will lead more people to head to the coasts of the state.

But not only that. In detail, these were the three bills he signed:

HB-1451: Will prohibit local governments from issuing driver's licenses to people who are in the United States illegally.

HB-1589: Will increase penalties for those caught driving without a license.

SB-1036: Will increase penalties for crimes committed by people who illegally reentered the country after deportation. See also He returned a book 90 years late to the NY library and the fine was unprecedented

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd also spoke about these initiatives at the conference, stating that The immigration crisis has caused problems such as fentanyl smuggling, human trafficking and criminal behavior

Immigrants without driver's licenses will be detained. Photo:iStock Share

The governor of Florida applauds the state's actions and criticizes Biden

After the announcement of the new measures in the state, the governor of Florida took the opportunity to praise the approved immigration policies that, he said, have prevented a greater number of undocumented immigrants from remaining in the state. Besides, criticized President Joe Biden's actions because, in his opinion, he has not done enough to stop the flow of immigrants on the southern border.

DeSantis stated: “The Federal Government has not fulfilled its responsibility to secure our southern border, leaving the states to their fate. “In Florida we do not tolerate illegal immigration, much less lawlessness committed by illegal aliens who should not be here in the first place.”