Marcelo Bielsa is out of work after his experience at Leeds and he has no shortage of suitors to hire him.
Several teams think of the Argentine coach to dream of qualifying for the 2026 World Cup and we will tell you who they are.
Marcelo Bielsa was one of the coaches who changed the history of Chile and paved the way for the Copa América titles to come later. The Golden Generation was highly influenced by El Loco and after confirming the departure of Martín Lasarte they have it as one of the priorities. Will you accept a second stage?
Colombia was left without a World Cup and Reinaldo Rueda will not continue in office. Bielsa would be one of the candidates and the coach’s demands were leaked: to have control of the Sub 20, to have autonomy to make all the decisions that he considers for the good of the team and to have a long-term project
Fernando Costa, president of the Bolivian Football Federation (FBF), confirmed the interest in hiring the Argentine and revealed that steps have already been taken to have a meeting with the DT. Bolivia has not qualified for the World Cup since 1994 and dreams of returning hand in hand with Bielsa.
