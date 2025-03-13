03/13/2025



The drought in Spain comes to an end. According to the State Meteorology Agency (Aemet), the generalized rains of recent days, which will continue, will make the peninsular national territory leave two years of drought. Although we still have to wait for the latest data, and this winter has been the most warm consecutive than normal, the water in recent weeks make our landscapes more spectacular.

This is the case of only three cascades of Spain declared a natural monument. The heavy rains of these days make these magical enclaves as never before:

Huéznar cascade (Andalusia)

Among the Sevillian municipalities of Alanís and San Nicolás del Puertoin the middle section of the bone riverbank, the cascade of the Huéznar or the bone, offers a magnificent view in which the bathroom is prohibited. Only on the beach of San Nicolás, Aguas Arribas of the Natural Monument, visitors can take a dip.

To this place is accessed through the Verde Verde de la Sierra Norte, an old railway layout that has been conditioned.

This Ribera, one of the most emblematic and best preserved in the Sierra Norte Norte de Sevilla Park, reveals valuable information about the last 30,000 years of the region.

Cuervo River Birth (Cuenca)

Declared a natural monument in November 1999, it is located at the northwestern end of the province of Cuenca, on the Muela de San Felipe.

He Cuervo River Birth It is an active spring that in the summer months or in very dry years usually presents a large part of its waterfalls without water, something that does not happen right now, so its waters continue to configure one of the most prominent landscapes in our country.

In winter, when it snows, you wear long ice pacifiers; In spring with the abundance of water and the greenery of the vegetation, it shows a spectacular place while in autumn it presumes the diversity of colors.

It is an area of Free and free accesseither that can be done through three itineraries:

– The path of the Cuervo River Birth: A 1.5 km circular route that allows you to visit the waterfalls, located about 300 meters from the beginning, and the birth of the Cuervo River, about 700 meters.

– THE PATH OF THE TURBIER: It starts about 150 meters before the birth of the river. There are 4.5 km crossing a calcareous turning that ends at the start of the trails.

– The Pinar Path: It is a bald itinerary of 11 km that is accessed through the turbine path. Make a tour through the pine pine tree and allow you to enjoy panoramic views.

Oneta waterfalls (Asturias)

Located in the Villayón Councilthis set of three water jumps are staggered in a few meters, so they are a perfect destination for those who want to know the area without sweating the shirt.

Throughout the 3.1 km of this simple route, the visitor approaches the Oneta river, which runs in an area of ​​leafy vegetation with ash, chestnuts, carbayos, birch, mosses and ferns.

The First cascade and more spectacular is the firbiawhich rushes vertically in a jump of about twenty meters above some large quartzite blocks and forming a deep pool in its base.

Behind her, there are the other two, much smaller: the Ulloa, less vertical, and miseirúa, of shorter length and very difficult access.