Europe is a place rich in history, culture and architecture and there are many castles that have been built on these lands over the centuries and that are witnesses to many extraordinary events. Many of them are not only known for their beauty or for their historical value, but also for some legends and mysteries which see them as protagonists and which have made them known as the most haunted castles in all of Europe.

Here are the three most mysterious castles in Europe

The first castle I want to tell you about is the Bran Castlelocated near Brașov in Romania and is known throughout the world as Dracula’s abodeespecially thanks to Bram Stoker’s novel. Although there is actually no concrete evidence that Vlad the Impaler, who inspired the author to create the character of Dracula, ever lived in this place, it has nevertheless become a iconic vampire symbol most famous ever.

Additionally, it appears that multiple visitors and several staff members have reported sightings of ghostly figures and to have heard disturbing voices echoing in the corridors, and it is said that it is the spirit of Vlad the Impaler who still wanders the halls of the castle itself. In addition to this, inside there are several collections of medieval furniture and artefactsan unmissable destination for those who are passionate about mysteries and history.

The Chillingham Castlelocated in Northumberland, England, was built in the 12th century and is considered one of the most haunted castles in the region. This castle has a long history behind it history of violence and bloodas it was once a prison and has seen several executions. Among the most famous ghosts ever is the “Blue Boy“: This spirit seems to appear very often in visitors’ rooms, leaving behind a blue glow from which it gets its name. It seems that its screams can be heard during the quietest of nights.

Another very famous ghost is that of Lady Mary Berkeleya woman who has been abandoned by her husband and left to die of grief. Chillingham gives the opportunity to carry out real ghost tour and ghost hunting evenings where all visitors can explore the most haunted areas of the castle with the help of paranormal experts.

Finally, the Predjama Castle It is a fortress that was built at the entrance of a cave and is located about 11 km away from the town of Postojna, Slovenia. This location makes it extremely fascinating and at the same time truly mysterious. This castle is famous for the Legend of Erazem Luegerthat is, a robber knight who had taken refuge in this very place during a siege and who, however, had been betrayed and killed in his bath. Precisely for this reason his spirit seems to still wander seeking revenge.

Paranormal investigations have told visitors that there are strange noises inside this place, doors opening by themselves and ghostly apparitions. In addition to this, it is also a very fascinating historical place, which gives the opportunity to see what medieval life was like and the defense techniques of the time.

And would you ever have the courage to visit one of these castles?