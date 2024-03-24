América is a club that is always changing, this tournament, although the idea was to maintain the title squad, the board could not prevent the departures of Suárez and Rodríguez. Thus, the team has closed several important renewals this week.
However, the scenario for the summer is that of losing important people, with names at imminent risk such as Cáceres, Henry, Fidalgo, among others, which is why the board is already evaluating market options and putting 3 talents on the list of the MX League.
The 3 players are players of the Mexican National Team at least with the U-23 and have earned the interest of América due to what was done in the last friendly against their counterpart from Argentina.
The first and strongest of all is Jordan Carrillo, a very complete winger, powerful in hand and with experience within Europe who has been liked for years in Coapa. Carrillo de Santos is a left winger with a changed profile, yes, the same place where 'cabecita' has left a gap.
In addition to Carrillo, in Coapa they like Ettson Ayón, a 22-year-old forward from Querétaro with an important physique, fine in front of goal and with good technique to play with his back and associate, a Henry Martín style of play.
Finally, in the nest they rekindle their interest in Andrés Montaño, the midfielder from Mazatlán who has been surveyed by all the “greats” of Mexico, a player who connects the center of the field with the offensive zone and who could well take Fidalgo's place in case the Spanish comes out.

