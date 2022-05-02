The regular phase of the Liga MX Clausura 2022 tournament ended and the three teams that will have to pay millionaire fines for being the three worst teams in the last three years were known.
According to Article 24 of the Liga MX Competition Regulationsthe last three clubs in the ranking of the quotient table for the 2021-2022 season will be creditors of an economic penalty for the Club Stabilization Fund.
The ratio table determines the sporting history of each club in the last three years, that is, the last six short tournaments.
After the end of the regular phase of the Clausura 2022 tournament, the following teams finished in the last three positions:
16. Toluca
17. Tijuana
18. FC Juarez
The Red Devils of Toluca consummated one more lousy tournament being one of the worst teams in Mexican soccer, the project of Ignatius Ambriz In his first semester at the scarlet institution, he failed terribly and finished Clausura 2022 in fifteenth position with 19 points and a goal difference of -15, also allowing 36 touchdowns in 17 games, being by far the worst defense in the championship. .
The border team was the worst team in the Apertura 2021 and one of the worst teams in the Clausura 2022, being the penultimate place in the general classification with 17 points with -12 goal difference, which ended up sentencing them with a fine.
The Braves of Ciudad Juárez were the worst in the quotient table, not even with the experience of Ricardo Ferretti They were able to get rid of the fine and will have to pay the highest fee for their lousy sports performance.
