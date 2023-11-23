Obtain The green card is one of the great dreams of millions of people. The dream of being able to live legally in the United States and build a life there is the desire of many.. For this reason, any regulation that brings the applicant closer to obtaining permanent residence is extremely important information. In this context, it is vital to know three laws that are designed to facilitate the process for certain immigrants in particular.

Beyond the fact that the general migrant population can apply for a green card after obtaining an employment visa or other type of temporary stay permits, there is some legislation that is aimed at a particular segment of the migrant population. In addition to being simpler procedures, they also have a good chance of success, since they are special cases and, therefore, a smaller universe of applicants.

The special laws to obtain permanent residence in the United States

The first is the Registration Law, the most general on the list, since it applies to undocumented immigrants in general. According to the official website of the Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS), Those who can apply for a green card through this route are migrants who have entered the United States before January 1, 1972., who resided from then until now uninterruptedly and who had “honest” conduct, without any type of infraction that would make the applicant deserving of deportation. Due to the difficulty that these requirements represent, recently projects have been presented to move the required date of entry into the country. However, that item has not yet been modified.

Another of the most important legislations is the Cuban Adjustment Law, by which Cuban citizens can apply for a green card. In addition to Cuban citizenship, it is required to prove that the applicant was present for at least one year in the US and that he received humanitarian parole after January 1, 1959.

Photo: United States Secretary of State

Another similar case is Liberian Refugee Immigration Fairness Act. Approved in December 2019 within a section of the National Defense Authorization Law, the regulations require: be a citizen of Liberia, have lived in the United States continuously from November 20, 2014 to the present and meet the requirements to be eligible for a green card.