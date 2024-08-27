After the President Joe Biden’s administration to launch Parole In Placea program that sought to grant legal status to those unauthorized immigrants who are married to U.S. citizens, the Federal Judge J. Campbell Barker blocked the possibility, accepting the request of 16 states governed by Republicans that They filed complaints about this.

The benefit for Nearly half a million foreign citizens residing in the United States had a short period of validity before the preliminary and temporary ruling of the federal judgewho issued an administrative order prohibiting the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) from granting release to immigrants who apply for the Keeping Families Together policy.

According to his will, Barker made the administrative order valid for 14 daysmeaning the program will be blocked for the next two weeks. Along those lines, the federal judge appointed in 2019 by former Republican President Donald Trump warned that he could extend the order for longer.

In the document issued, the judge stated the reason why he accepted the request of the 16 states governed by Republicans.The allegations are significant and merit a closer look than the court has been able to give so far.“, he explained then.

Despite the challenge filed by the district judge, the DHS officials may continue to accept applicationsbut they will not have the legal authority to approve them.

DHS officials will continue to accept applications, although they will not have the authority to approve them.

The crusade against Biden’s Parole In Place

Following the executive order that temporarily suspended the processing of asylum applications from immigrants who enter the country illegally, Biden launched the program to help those who have a clear relationship in the United States. In this scenario, last Friday, August 23, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, led a coalition of 16 states that filed a motion to overturn the order.

The group, which also includes America First Legal, contains the following states: Idaho, Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Missouri, North Dakota, Ohio, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee and WyomingBy suing DHS and Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, along with other officials, the coalition achieved its goal for now, though the program could resurface in the near future.