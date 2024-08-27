According to the criteria of
According to his will, Barker made the administrative order valid for 14 daysmeaning the program will be blocked for the next two weeks. Along those lines, the federal judge appointed in 2019 by former Republican President Donald Trump warned that he could extend the order for longer.
In the document issued, the judge stated the reason why he accepted the request of the 16 states governed by Republicans.The allegations are significant and merit a closer look than the court has been able to give so far.“, he explained then.
Despite the challenge filed by the district judge, the DHS officials may continue to accept applicationsbut they will not have the legal authority to approve them.
The crusade against Biden’s Parole In Place
Following the executive order that temporarily suspended the processing of asylum applications from immigrants who enter the country illegally, Biden launched the program to help those who have a clear relationship in the United States. In this scenario, last Friday, August 23, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, led a coalition of 16 states that filed a motion to overturn the order.
The group, which also includes America First Legal, contains the following states: Idaho, Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Missouri, North Dakota, Ohio, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee and WyomingBy suing DHS and Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, along with other officials, the coalition achieved its goal for now, though the program could resurface in the near future.
