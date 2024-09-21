He United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS)for its acronym in English), announced A major change for green card holders which came into effect on September 10. Below are the details to find out if you can benefit from this modification and what the conditions are.

Through a statement, Uscis announced that, automatically, that is, without users having to carry out any type of procedure, The validity of permanent resident cards was extendedcommonly known as green cards.

However, the above This doesn’t mean that cardholders with expired cards can simply let time pass. These are the three key points you need to know about modifications.

USCIS increased the validity of resident cards or green cards

Uscis announced that extended the validity of permanent resident cards for 36 months, This means that, based on the date that appears on the front of your green card, you can extend its validity by three years.

The agency recalled that initially a period of two years or 24 months of extension had been considered. However, taking into account that have experienced longer processing times, they decided that the deadline would be even longer. In this way, an expired resident card will remain valid before the authorities for a longer period of time. However, there are some conditions.

Who is eligible for green card validity extension?

Although the extension of validity of permanent resident cards or green cards was done automatically, Uscis clarifies that this It does not mean that users have a three-year period to begin their process. of renewal.

Resident card holders should check their expiration date and begin your replacement process based on the applicable rules. That is, a green card is valid for ten years, while a conditional residency card is valid for two years.

It is the cardholder’s obligation to carry out the renewal process in a timely manner based on the date that appears on his or her card. The process is carried out by filing Form I-90, or Application to Replace Permanent Resident Card. Only those who have a receipt for this form will be able to prove to the authorities that their legal permanent resident status remains valid while awaiting their new document.

What happens if you don’t have your green card?

Following the extension of the validity of the green card, People will be able to continue to maintain and verify their status for an additional three years on the expiration date, provided that they have started the renewal process and have their resident card in good condition.

In case you no longer have your green card and need evidence of your status while waiting to receive your replacement green card, the first step will be to file Form I-90 and subsequently, Request an appointment at a local USCIS office by contacting the agency’s Contact Center.

If you meet the requirements, you will be issued an Alien Documentation, Identification and Telecommunications Stamp (ADIT), which It will serve as proof of your legal status in the United States.