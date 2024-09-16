The date of the presidential elections in the North American country is approaching and Donald Trump It was in the news again. Barely two months had passed since the attack against the former president during a rally in Pennsylvania, when The US Secret Service arrested a man on Sunday for an alleged attempted attack on the Republican at one of his golf courses in Florida.

According to the criteria of

The government agency acted in time, Shooting the attacker who was aiming an AK-type rifle at the presidential candidate while playing a match. According to UnivisionThese are the three keys to understanding the fact.

The history of the suspect who attacked Donald Trump in Florida

The arrested man is called Ryan Wesley Routh58. The attacker posted on social media about the war in Ukraine and was responsible for a website that collected money and volunteers to travel to kyiv and fight against the Russian invasion, according to the report. Univision. In recent times, He stopped following Trump and became a supporter of the Democratic Partyrepresented by current President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.

In federal campaign finance records, Routh appears with 19 political donations for a total of US$140 to ActBlue, a committee supporting Democratic candidates. In turn, online records from the North Carolina Department of Adult Corrections found that during his stay in Greensboro, North Carolina, he had several run-ins with police and, in 2002, He was convicted of possession of a weapon of mass destruction.

The reconstruction of the alleged attempted assassination of Trump in Florida

According to local authorities, the attacker was a distance greater than 400 meters from where Donald Trump I was playing at one of his golf courses in West Palm Beach. A Secret Service agent I glimpse the barrel of a rifle sticking out from between the bushes, and I quickly fire towards that sector.At that point, the alleged attacker fled the scene.

Secret Service agents and county security were able to arrest the suspected attacker thanks to a photograph of his vehicle. Photo:Getty Images via AFP Share

Palm Beach County Sheriff Ric Bradshaw said: One of the witnesses managed to photograph the suspect’s vehicle.allowing officers to locate the license plate and arrest Routh, according to the reconstruction he made. Univision.

Trump’s message to his supporters after the alleged assassination attempt in Florida

After the attack, Donald Trump wrote a message to his Republican supporters: “There were shots fired near me, but Before the rumors start to get out of hand, I want you to hear this first: I am safe and well!”.

Sean Hannity, host of Fox News and friend of the presidential candidate, commented on his program that the former president was put to safety as soon as the presence of the weapon was detected. A steel-reinforced car drove Trump away from the sceneand once safe, the politician even joked about not being able to finish his match.