Canada is often looking for foreign workers for various industries, which means an opportunity for thousands of Latino people who intend to migrate to another country legally and with all the benefits. However, it is necessary to know what the rules are so that the process is valid and to avoid problems and possible scams.

According to the portal Immigration and Citizenship of Canada, Those who intend to work in the country of the Maple Leaf need to: apply for employment, as well as obtain a work permit or be called by a company.

Generally, a person who is not in Canada must apply for a work permit to obtain a biometric data collection appointment and have your request processed. The authorities will check that all the necessary documents are available, otherwise they will return the application

The process is much easier if you already have a job offer in Canada. Although it is important to note that the authorities will verify that the employer is on the list of those who meet the conditions to hire foreign workers.

Likewise, according to the conditions of employment, it will be necessary to attend an interview with a Canadian official or send more information or documents, including a medical examination.

If the request is affirmative, you will receive a approval letter authorizing you to work in Canada which is known as Port of Entry Presentation Letter, which must be shown upon arrival in the country. However, it is important to note that this letter is not the work permit, this will be received once you are hired and documentation is provided explaining the work you are going to do, the employer, the place and for how long.

Canada is an option to work abroad.

In which cases you do not need a work permit to go to Canada

It is important to note that not all occupations in Canada require a work permit; some countries are exempt from this option. However, you have to check the list carefully.

Another important point is that you can obtain a work permit in canada through the Temporary Foreign Worker Program or the International Mobility Program. In the first case, the authorized person may only have a specific employer that has an evaluation of the impact on the labor market. While with the International Mobility Program You can be employed in a company that does not have certification.

The Canadian authorities also explain that work with a tourist visa it is only possible in some cases such as visiting a potential business partner; attend business meetings, trade fairs or conferences; buy or sell products or services; provision of after-sales services; attendance at courses or training as a participant or speaker.