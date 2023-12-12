After having completed the visa process, which is not simple and takes a long time, there are still situations that could cancel entry to the United States, including carrying certain items that are restricted by the Customs and Protection Office. Border (CBPfor its acronym in English).

Each country establishes its own guidelines in terms of the objects that can or cannot be entered into its territory. In the case of USA, The rules are not only dictated by the CBP, but by other government agencies such as the Fish and Wildlife Service, the Department of Agriculture and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Its intention is to maintain the country's security at the ports of entry.

As expected, products that cannot enter the territory of the USA They are those that would harm the health of the community, public safety, workers, children or animal and plant life. However, it is important to mention that some items are prohibited because they have the potential to cause harm despite appearing innocent.

For this reason, it is important that before wanting to enter anything into North American territory, you know what the prohibited or restricted items, because in some cases it is necessary to carry out formalities to obtain a license or special permit from a Federal agency.

Tableware, automobiles and gold, items that cannot be transferred to the United States

There are some prohibited objects that seem obvious, such as guns, drugs, some fruits, vegetables, and animal products. But there are others that are not so easy to guess. These are three to highlight, according to the agency's official website.

Although one ceramic tableware is not prohibited, According to authorities, it is necessary to know that this object manufactured in foreign countries may contain dangerous levels of lead in the enamel that can leach into food and drinks.

For this reason, the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) recommends that people buy ceramic tableware, especially in Mexico, China, Hong Kong or India, perform a lead release test first or use it for decorative purposes only.

In order to import a car To USA. Certain requirements must be met, including fuel emission levels approved by the Environmental Protection Agency, as well as safety standards in accordance with the Department of Transportation.

Almost all the automobiles, trucks and vehicles Sport utility vehicles purchased in foreign countries need to be modified to meet standards Americans. In this sense, they can be imported with the condition that they will be modified; if not, they could be destroyed or a deposit will have to be paid until the admission conditions are met.

Cars must meet certain requirements.

The authorities mention that even if a car meets all federal standards, you may still be subject to additional requirements depending on the country you come from. Although, it is worth mentioning that the cars who enter the USA Temporarily non-residents, that is, for a period of less than one year, are exempt from these restrictions.

Although you can enter USA with coins, medals and ingots, attention must be paid regarding other objects of this material and their origin because the regulations administered by the Office of Foreign Assets Control prohibit the entry of objects originating in or brought from Cuba, Iran, Burma and most of Sudan. In these cases, copies of currency coins are prohibited. gold if they are not properly marked by the country of issue.

If you have any doubts regarding other items, it is important to review the CBP conditions to avoid setbacks and the removal of the items, as there are special rules for objects such as alcoholic beverages, cultural property, hunting trophies, Haitian skin drums. of animals, photographic material and medicines.