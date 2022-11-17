If you don’t take care of your car then it will be very difficult to sell it or get a good trade-in for a new one. Not only that, but when you have to buy a new car every few years it is a big financial hit. The ideal thing is to keep a car for years past the last loan payment so you can save that money for investing or even a nice vacation.

A car can last decades if you treat it right so there is no reason to always have to be on the lookout for a new car once you hit the five-year mark. The key is to understand how to maintain it so it runs like new for a very long time. In this article, we will go over several tips to help you extend the life of your car.

1 – Keep it maintained

There are a number of mundane things that need to be done to make sure your car is running at its peak all the time. They seem innocuous but are actually very important. Oil and filter changes are a perfect example. When you don’t change them on time the oil breaks down and fails to keep the engine lubricated. This results in parts that wear down and breakdowns get more frequent.

You should also be replacing the battery on time since a battery that has lost of its power will struggle to keep the power running. The best car battery these days will last a very long time and doesn’t even cost much.

Rotating the tires will also keep the car safe since they will wear evenly all around and last longer. It may not seem like it would have much of an effect on the longevity of the car, but worn tires mean that the engine has to work harder. This creates friction and parts wear down affecting the overall function of the car.

2 – Make repairs on time

There are routine repairs that need to be made in addition to the maintenance you will perform. When you repair things on time it will be less expensive in the long run and your car will run better as a result. For instance, changing the timing belt on time is essential.

When a timing belt isn’t changed it will break while you are driving. This could completely fry your engine and that will be the end of your car.

Check out the owner’s manual to see when things like that need to be changed. The same goes for things like the brake pads and alternator so the car runs the way that it should at all times.

3 – Be a good driver

The way you drive the car is going to determine how long it lasts. If you follow the road rules and drive the speed limit at all times then you are not putting a big strain on things like the engine. Make sure to drive the car like a senior citizen and you will notice the car stays looking and drives as if it were brand new.