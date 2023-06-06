The premiere of the first chapter of “Idol” in HBO Max It has generated more controversy than it caused at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival, where it was branded almost as a pornographic, misogynist and sexist product. This same controversy has not been long in coming on social networks, in which once again people have criticized the series created by Sam Levinson and The Weeknd starring lily rose depp, BLACKPINK’s Jennie, and more. What were your most erotic and commented scenes on its release?

Jocelyn’s photo session

The first scene of the series shows a more than peculiar situation. Jocelyn (Lily-Rose Depp)a pop star, does a semi-nude photo shoot, but soon exposes her nipples, sparking an argument between the photographer and the content supervisor.

Not even five minutes pass to see the first nude on “The Idol”. Photo: HBO Max

What’s worse, at that very moment, the artist’s managers discuss how to tell Jocelyn about an unexpected real photo of her that just went viral. In this one —which later leaves little to the imagination when shown on the screen— she appears with semen on her face. And yes, this is how uncomfortable and strange the work of creator Sam Levinson begins.

Jenny’s dance

Jennie, the famous South Korean singer of the group BLACKPINK, was not spared from controversy after her acting debut either. In her first scene in the role of Anys, the actress surprises with an extremely sensual dance, in which the choreography and physical contact are more than suggestive.

“The worst thing they can do is leave Korean idols in the hands of Hollywood and its sick people.. They should take better care of them, “commented an outraged fan.” They only brought her everywhere using her to promote a vulgar and tacky series, “she added.

The ending with Jocelyn and Tedros

We already knew there were going to be sex scenes between Lily-Rose Depp and The Weeknd, but the audience never imagined something as bizarre as the final scene of Chapter 1. When Tedros visits Jocelyn at her mansion and they go to her studio, something happens. that people just can’t figure out.

The Weeknd in the last scene of chapter 1 of “The Idol”. Photo: HBO Max

Tedros puts a piece of red cloth over Jocelyn’s face and begins to choke her. And when we see that she is close to not being able to take her last breath, he asks her to open her mouth and makes a hole with the tip of a blade. What does this mean exactly? It seems that no one knows at the moment.

