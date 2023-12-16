The three hostages that the Israeli Army killed this Friday by mistake in an “intense combat zone” in Shujaiya, on the outskirts of Gaza City, “they were shirtless and carrying an improvised white flag”a military spokesperson confirmed this Saturday.

“The terrorists move in civilian clothes, in sneakers and jeans, there are many ambushes. They try to deceive us, they speak to us in Hebrew (…) The forces are under intense pressure,” said the spokesman for foreign media for the Israeli Army, Richard Hetch, about the accident.

The spokesperson explained that The hostages appeared in the middle of the combat zone, a few dozen meters from one of the Israeli soldierswho identified them as suspicious figures, “felt threatened and opened fire on them.”

“Two are killed immediately, one is wounded and runs back into the building. Then they heard an angry scream. They heard him clearly calling for help in Hebrew. Then the battalion commander issued a ceasefire order,” Hetch said.

However, another fire was fired at that person, who was the third hostage who finally died, an incident that “violates the rules of combat” of the Israeli Army, the spokesman clarified.

The spokesperson insisted that All this information is preliminary at the moment and that an investigation “at the highest level” into this “tragic accident” is already underway, so more details will come to light in the coming days..

Hetch also reported that near the scene of the accident, in the neighborhood of Shujaiya – one of the strongholds of the Islamist group Hamas -, a few hundred meters away, a building with a sign with the letters SOS on the facade has been found.

The hostages who died this Friday are Yotam Jaim, a 28-year-old musician, and Alon Lulu Shamriz, a 26-year-old computer science student, both kidnapped during the October 7 attack on the Kfar Aza kibbutz; as well as Samer Fuad al Talalka, a 25-year-old Israeli Bedouin citizen from Hura, who was taken captive in the family restaurant near the Nir Am kibbutz where he worked.

Of the more than 240 people that Hamas kidnapped on Israeli soil during the October 7 attack, there are still 129 hostages, of whom around twenty are believed to be dead.

The Israeli authorities also announced this Friday that They had rescued the bodies of three hostages that Hamas captured alive, the French-Israeli civilian Elia Toledano; and soldiers Nik Beizer and Ron Sherman.

“Together with the entire nation of Israel, I bow my head in deep sorrow and mourn the fall of three of our beloved children who were kidnapped,” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a message of condolences to the families.

EFE