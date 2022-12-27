Finally the arrival of Cesar Montes to RCD Espanyol of La Liga. After several weeks of negotiations, Club de Fútbol Monterrey seemed like it would complicate things for their youth squad, but an agreement was finally reached and with it, they have consummated the export of their third youth squad to the Old Continent.
Well, it should be remembered that a few years ago the departures of Jesus Manuel Corona Y Francis Xavier Cruzwith what mountains He is the third youth squad from the Gang who manages to go to European football.
At the end of the 80s, the Mexican striker Francisco Javier ‘Grandfather’ Cruz, he ventured to try himself in European football. Four years after making his professional debut with the Monterreys, the striker was signed by the CD Logrones from Spain.
Cross He remained in this group for three years, recorded a total of 24 games played in which he could barely make a score to later return to Mexican soccer with the UANL Tigers.
Subsequently, it was not until the 2013-14 season when a homegrown player went back to Europe, on that occasion, he was the ‘Tecatito’ Crown upon being hired by FC Twentea club in which he worked for two years and then became a player of the Portowhere he became a benchmark for the Portuguese squad.
Nowadays, Crown He is still active and has not left European territory, now he is in La Liga with Sevilla, where it is very likely that in the not too distant future he will be able to share the field with him.Puppy‘, and where both share an objective: fight to improve the results of their respective teams to move away from the last places and avoid relegation.
