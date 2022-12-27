🎂| We congratulate Francisco Javier ‘El Abuelo’ Cruz on his birthday! 🥳

Champion in 1986 with the Rayados del Monterrey and the first player to obtain an individual scoring Championship in the history of our Club 🏆

We always wish you the best #EnLaVidaYEnLaCancha Hug!🤠 pic.twitter.com/J3kWD1SiP7

