Thanks to goals from Sebastián Villa, Marcos Rojo and Pol Fernández, Boca Juniors defeated Estudiantes de La Plata 3-1 for the umpteenth date of the Professional League and climbs to the same step as River Plate in the standings, both with 15 units.
Next, we review successes and errors of the Xeneize before the Pincha of Russian Zielinsky.
To open the scoring against the tough La Plata team, Boca needed Luis Vázquez’s delivery and solidarity, which he did not show in recent games: he ran, recovered due to his corpulence and sent a precise center to Pol Fernández for the 1-0. This action summarizes what the Xeneize was during the 90 minutes: he shed sweat againand in view of its people.
I still don’t understand how he was on the bench for so long. Alan Varela, whenever he wears the colors Blue and Gold, he does so almost bordering on excellence. Today’s first half reflects this: he won 7/7 duels played, missed only one pass and completed 3/3 dribbles that he attempted. How did they discuss it?
One of the star editors of 90min en Español -we talk about Valentin Torres Erwerle– became a lucky charm for teams going through tough times. Today Boca took him to the pitch and he clearly delivered: those led by Hugo Ibarra beat Ricardo Zielinski’s extremely tough team. amulet he did it again.
As happened with Argentinos Juniors, Boca Juniors suffered the balls stopped against. Luciano Lollo scored, after a free kick far from the front, Pincha’s discount. Nobody scores and Rossi misaligned the barrier. It is urgent to correct this issue.
