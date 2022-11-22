The Tricolor debuted in the World Cup in Qatar 2022 by facing his similar from Poland in Doha. In an entertaining and cardiac match, the score was 0-0. Those led by Martino played a match worth remembering, they did not play badly, although they could not get the winning goal.
Among the highlights was Guillermo Ochoa’s save to Lewandowski, where, once again, he was once again a factor in a World Cup game.
Here we present the 3 hits and the 3 mistakes of the Mexican players in the match.
Hits
The recovery of balls
A highlight of the Tricolor was that they recovered the balls correctly. That is to say, every time they lost a ball, it didn’t take them long to get the round back. The players were attentive to press and wrest possession from the Poles.
The magic of Alexis Vega
Undoubtedly, one of the best of the entire game was Alexis Vega. The Toluca striker and youth squad player recovered balls, won most of them one-on-one, shot from mid-range and headed the ball correctly
Without a doubt, ‘Pingo’ has everything to leave for the Old Continent at the end of the World Cup.
The penalty saved by Ochoa
The goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa He expanded and saved the key penalty. The American goalkeeper put on the gloves of magnetism and stopped him, nothing more and nothing less, than the shot at Robert Lewandowski.
Mistakes
Vega’s Fault
At minute 5′, the player Hirving Lozano went to the front, taking advantage of his speed, sending a dangerous ball into the area. It seemed the first of the afternoon, however, Alexis Vega he failed to connect and missed one of the clearest of the game.
Sánchez’s constant fouls
A game with chiaroscuro for the Mexican side. At times he did things well, taking advantage of his speed and exploiting the wings, although he also committed unnecessary fouls and this caused the whistler to show him the yellow card, thus playing committed to the game.
The foul inside Moreno’s area
The defender could not with Lewandowski’s mark and ended up pulling him by the shirt, which caused the whistler to lean on the VAR and penalize the offense. Without a doubt, an error that did not cost thanks to Ochoa.
