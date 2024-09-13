For the last time, Vaping gained popularity as a seemingly less harmful alternative to smoking traditional. However, beyond the promoted benefits, There are side effects and less discussed that could have a lasting impact on your health.

According to the health portal UK Addiction Treatment Centersdespite vaping being promoted as a safer option than smoking conventional cigarettes, recent studies have begun to highlight cardiovascular risks that should not be underestimated. The Nicotine, the main addictive component in many vaping liquidsacts as a powerful stimulant. Its ability to raise heart rate and blood pressure can put an additional load on your cardiovascular systemwhich potentially increases the risk of developing heart disease over time.

A lesser known aspect is that electronic cigarette aerosols may contain small particles which, when inhaled, enter the bloodstream. These particles can contribute to atherosclerosis, a condition characterized by the accumulation of fats and cholesterol in the arteries. This phenomenon can result in heart attacks, strokes and other cardiovascular diseases serious.

Oral health is also significantly affected by vapingalthough this problem often goes unnoticed in the face of concerns about lung health. Vaping liquids commonly contain propylene glycol and vegetable glycerin.compounds that can upset the balance of your mouth. Propylene glycol, for example, can cause dry mouth, which in turn can lead to problems such as gum disease and cavities.

Besides, Nicotine has vasoconstrictive effects that reduce blood flow to the gums.decreasing their ability to heal and fight infections. Although research into the link between vaping and oral cancer is in its early stages, There are growing concerns about the possible association between vaping and the development of oral cancers.

In this sense, the risk of cancer associated with vaping remains an active area of ​​researchbut early findings are worrying. Unlike traditional cigarettes, which burn tobacco and release known carcinogens, E-cigarettes heat liquids to create an aerosol.l. However, this process is not without risks.

One of the problems is the possible formation of formaldehyde, a known carcinogenwhen the liquid is heated to excessive temperatures or vaporized improperly. In addition, compounds such as Acetaldehyde and acrolein were also detected in e-cigarette aerosolsadding to concerns about long-term cancer risk.