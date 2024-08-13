Most people believe that in order to obtain permanent residency, it is necessary to prove that you have spent a certain amount of time in the United States. However, The green card is available to people living abroad, as long as certain requirements are met.

It should be remembered that the green card gives a person the ability to legally live and work in the United States, which is why it is one of the most sought-after documents.

Although it is indeed possible to obtain this category once in the United States, through what is known as Adjustment of Status, You can apply from the consulate in your country of origin, provided that you qualify in one of the following three categories:

Green card sponsored by a citizen United States who is a direct relative.

who is a direct relative. Green Card Application through an employer .

. Request of the refugee or asylum status and then apply for residency.

It is important to be informed about the specific requirements in each case. On the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) website, you can find all the information on this subject, for example:

Determine which category you might be eligible to apply for a green card under.

Know how to file your immigrant petition.

Find the forms and documents you need.

Prepare for in-person appointments with the consular office.

Estimate when you could receive your green card.

Permanent residency in the United States must be renewed every 10 years.

What is the consular procedure that allows a foreigner to apply for a green card?

Although as already mentioned The requirements for obtaining a green card from abroad vary depending on the case, Generally speaking, what is carried out is a process known as consular processing.

The first step before obtaining the green card is to process an immigrant visawhich must be requested at a State Department Consulate abroad.

In all cases it will be necessary to determine if you are eligible to apply for permanent residence, generally, to do so you must: submit a petition on your behalf on behalf of an immediate family member or employer.

The corresponding form varies depending on the type of request you are going to make, For example, you will need Form I-130, Petition for Alien Relative, if you are filing through a family member, or Form I-140, Petition for Alien Worker, if you are sponsored by an employer.

If USCIS approves your petition, it will send its response to the Department of State’s National Visa Center (NVC), then, You will be given an appointment to complete your paperwork and finally receive your green card.