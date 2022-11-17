The Qatar 2022 World Cup is about to begin, there are only three days left for the ball to start rolling. We are all looking forward to seeing the best players defend the colors of their country and seek glory.
It is difficult to predict who will lift the World Cup, and it is also difficult to predict whether they will break some of the records that still stand today. We are going to see the ones that could be broken in this edition.
If Leo Messi reaches the final of the tournament, he will manage to break the record for the most matches in the World Cups. The Argentine made his debut in this tournament in 2006 and this will be the fifth edition in which he has participated. The PSG player has played 19 games, and if he reached the final he would add 26, surpassing the 25 of Lotha Mathaus, who currently holds the record. That counting not only on reaching the final, but also on playing them all.
Germany has given true soccer legends, one of them is Klose who currently holds the record for top scorer in the World Cup with 16 goals. In Qatar, a compatriot of his, Müller, could surpass this record if he scores 7 goals or more. There are other footballers who could reach this figure, but they would have to score many more goals and it seems practically impossible for them to do so.
In 1954 the World Cup was held in Switzerland in which one of the surprises was Austria. In addition to their great tournament, the Austrians would leave a record that until now has not been able to be surpassed when they faced the hosts, the Swiss. Both teams lavished their aim and finished the game 7-5 in favor of Austria, leaving the game with the most goals in total, 12, for history. Overcoming this seems difficult considering how tactical soccer has become, but it could happen if a match breaks down
