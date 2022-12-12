The Fujairah Police General Command managed to identify the three girls who were driving a dog on the beach last Saturday, and the dog attacked a woman and her two children and caused them injuries. An attack by a dog that caused them injuries in separate parts of their bodies. And the Fujairah Police stated in a statement the day before yesterday that the head of the family submitted a report stating that three girls were hiking on the seashore accompanied by a dog while his wife and her two children were sitting on the beach, and they were surprised by a dog attacking them Causing them various injuries.

Immediately, specialized police teams began procedures to apprehend the person responsible for endangering the lives and lives of others. The police succeeded in identifying and arresting the three girls, and all procedures are being completed with the girls responsible for the accident, in preparation for their referral to the Public Prosecution.

The mother of the two children recounted to Emirates Today the incident, saying: “I decided to take a cruise for my sons, Aya (11), two twin children (6 years), and a baby (one and a half years old). Aya, while I was at the vehicle, saw a dog attacking her and pulling her from her leg, so I rushed to her and rescued her from his jaws.

She indicated that the dog attacked her son, Ali (6 years), from his back, and when she tried to save her son, the dog bit her, pointing out that she kept preventing the dog from harming her two sons for 10 minutes, causing injuries to her and her sons in separate parts of their bodies, which required their transfer to the hospital.

And she confirmed that the girls who were driving the dog during their stroll only said: “We are sorry,” without distancing him from her and her two sons, in addition to the beachgoers who witnessed the accident.

She indicated that she and her two sons are still receiving treatment, not knowing whether the aggressor dog had received the required vaccinations.

The father of the two injured children, Saeed Ali Al-Dhanhani, called on the responsible authorities to take the necessary measures to prevent dog owners from walking with their dogs in public places, given their danger to the lives of children and visitors to these places. The police are completing the legal procedures in preparation for referring the girls who caused the accident to the Public Prosecution.