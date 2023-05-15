The team of the eagles of america entered the semifinal of Mexican football by beating 4-3 on aggregate against saint Louis. Now, they become the wide rival to beat and the favorite for the Clausura 2023 title.
Despite the fact that the current competition has not yet ended, the information on stove soccer has not been long in coming, and the Azulcremas want to strengthen themselves in the best way to face the next semester.
Here we present you who are the 3 side footballers that America is looking for.
the right side Vladimir Lorona it rotates in the orbit of the whole of America. The Tigres footballer is 24 years old and is one of the possible new signings for the next tournament. His letter on the market is for 2 million dollars.
One of the so-called ‘big shots’ of the summer leg market is Diego Barbosa.
The right winger is 26 years old and is one of the best in his position in Liga MX. The cost of the Atlas player is 1.80 million dollars.
The player America will bet on for the next transfer window is Kevin Alvarez.
The 24-year-old is one of the jewels that Pachuca has, however, his value could put America in trouble, since his card is around 7 million dollars.
