The third month of the year has already arrived. And with spring around the corner, there are many gardeners who prepare for pruning, which is necessary for your trees, since the You will strengthenyou will improve your production and you will get tasty and bigger fruits.

In depth

During this month, there are several trees that can be pruned to enhance their growth. Known as a late dry pruning, it is a procedure that must be carried out When strong frosts have finished and trees begin – or are about to sprout.

The main objective, without a doubt, is to obtain quality fruits. Hence a pruning is convenient to avoid excessive production of small and low quality fruits. However, if you could excessively, Fruit production can be reduced or even null.

Complete list

Among the trees that are usually pruned in March, a period that coincides with the end of winter, it is worth highlighting the following, according to ‘Homemanía‘:

Manzano. It is the best time since the tree enters its vegetative state and loses its leaves. In fact, during these days it reduces its activity and there is no growth or fruits. Pomegranate. It is ideal because the tree is coming out of vegetative rest and begins to activate again. This helps reduce the stress that pruning supposes for the tree and the loss of resources. Plum. It is the best time, just before the yolks appear. This allows you to heal before the warm climate arrives.