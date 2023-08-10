The internal technical director after the departure of Ricardo Ferretti, Joaquin Moreno, did not mince words in his first press conference as coach of the Cruz Azul first team. The one who was a member of the coaching staff of Ricardo Ferretti He was confirmed until the end of the season on the bench no matter what.
“It is necessary for a striker to arrive. There is Diber Cambindo and if not, we will use a player from the Under-23s, let’s hope that striker arrives”
– Joaquin Moreno.
In this way, the Cruz Azul Football Club will dedicate itself to signing a guaranteed scorer before the closing of the transfer market, for its part, Dark would have seen some players from the Under-23 who could fill the gap that will leave Augusto Lotti after his imminent departure.
The youth players would be: Maximiliano Reyes, Armando Maya and Bryan Gamboa, the three forwards of the Sub-23 of the Machine this season. Of the three days that have been played in the category to date, none of the three has been able to be present on the scoreboard.
Meanwhile, there is still no exact date for the duel in which Cruz Azul receives the Guerreros on the field of the Estadio Azteca, to play the duel corresponding to Matchday 4 of the Apertura 2023, however, it is expected to be next Saturday August 19, also at a time to be confirmed.
