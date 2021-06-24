The Italians are hours away from losing Hakimi, which is why they would bet on the signing of Jordi Alba to cover the Moroccan’s departure, however, the Serie A champion does not have a huge capital to complete his purchase, which is why for which they would deliver one of these 3 footballers to Barcelona in exchange for the historic left-back.
Those from the city of fashion know perfectly well that in Barcelona they are on the hunt for an elite center-back that reinforces the rear, they could the letter from the Slovak in exchange for the Spanish side, a trick that looks quite fair.
The Argentine striker is a frustrated desire of Barcelona in the last year, right now Inter would open the exit door with a view to obtaining Jordi Alba, however, the market values of both players are unequal, for which, Barcelona would have They add a figure of money that has the most equivalent negotiation.
The last and least likely is Brozovic, it is true that Barcelona is on the hunt for a midfielder after not being able to specify Wijnaldum, however, they are looking for an all-terrain, more defensive attack, characteristics that the Croatian does not meet, who is more of a fixed midfielder.
