Money magazine published its list of the fifty best cities to live in the United States during 2022 and 2023. Among all the locations mentioned, Florida stands out with three areas that stand out for its quality of life, attractions and affordable costs.

tampa

When it comes to locations in the Sunshine State, Tampa, Florida, ranks as the ninth best city to live. It has a population of 379,742 inhabitants and an attractive average housing cost of US$381,000, one of the lowest on the list.

It is known for its nightlife and culinary variety that includes pickle dip, burritos, and its famous stout. Sports are present, with the Buccaneers and the Bulls of the University of South Florida at Raymond James Stadium, or watch the Tampa Bay Rays.

Altamonte Springs

At number thirty-three is Altamonte Springs, a suburb in Seminole County, thirty minutes from Disney World and one hour from the beach. It has a population of 44,383 inhabitants and the average house price is US$210,105

An emblematic place is the Cranes Roost Park, known for being a recreational space where you can take a walk, as well as attend the recurring events that take place there. Its main attraction is the Altamonte Mall, an important shopping center full of restaurants and stores, as well as a theater.

There is no state income tax here, but one of the area's main drawbacks is hurricane warnings. The unemployment rate is 2.7 percent and there is a graduation rate of over 90 percent in schools.

Sarasota

For its part, Sarasota, located on the picturesque west coast of Florida, occupies position forty-three, offering a unique experience which combines stunning beaches with a rich cultural life.

The median home price is over $568,000, but the city compensates with its impressive wildlife, represented at places like the Marie Selby Botanical Gardens and the Mote Aquarium.

With an unemployment rate of 2.6 percent and a median household income of $64,142, Sarasota is positioned as an option for those seeking a quiet beachside life.

The best cities in the United States to live



Beyond the districts of the Sunshine State that managed to make a place for themselves, the list was led by Atlanta, Georgia. Following in second and third place were Tempe, Arizona and Kirkland, Washington, respectively.