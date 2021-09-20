Nicolás de la Cruz is one of the great figures of River and is one of the players to sell in the next transfer market. The Uruguayan has a contract until December 2022 and they will try not to go free.
At 24 years old and with a presence in the Uruguay national team, the midfielder is ready to make the leap to Europe and there are three teams that follow him according to the site Fichajes.net.
Monchi has been following him and it would not be surprising if they bet on him. Seville has several South American players and they are ready to make an offer. They already took Montiel de River and now they are going for the Uruguayan.
With Diego Simeone as coach, Atlético de Madrid has been nurturing with several South American players. There are already two very important Uruguayans like Jose María Giménez and Luis Suárez. Will De la Cruz join?
The last big candidate according to the site is Manchester United. The River player would have been recommended by Edinson Cavani and could be a good bet for his low value. De La Cruz would be an alternative in a position that the team could have discovered, given the possible departure of Paul Pogba.
