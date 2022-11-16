Mexico He played his last friendly match prior to the start of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. Those led by Gerardo Martino faced their similar Sweden in the field of Girona. where they fell by a score of 2-1.
In a game stuck and with options for both teams, the only goal for the Tricolor was the work of Alexis Vega, while the goals for the Europeans were in the spoils of Rohden and Svanberg.
Here are the 3 mistakes and the 2 hits of the Tricolor in their defeat against the Swedes.
Hits
The technique of Luis Chávez
The best player of the Mexican team in this match was Luis Chavez. The player did more than his other teammates, most of the balls passed through his feet to give them distribution; He generated football and also went down to do defensive work correctly.
Without a doubt, today the best element of the Tricolor, and will no longer return to Liga MX, since it is more than tied to the Old Continent at the end of the World Cup.
Alexis Vega’s great goal
In this match again the striker appeared Alexis Vega to score a goal. The Diablos Rojos del Toluca youth squad player was seen to be participatory, he fought for each of the balls and in the complementary part he controlled a ball excellently, to immediately get on the motorcycle and take a cross shot, putting the equalizer.
Mistakes
The failures in their passes
the midfielder Hector Herrera He made it clear that he is not living his best moment. The ‘HH’ got tired of missing clear passes and game changes. This caused the rival to take the ball and start playing their game. Despite this, the national midfielder will start against Poland.
The Andres Guardado Fault
The experienced midfielder entered the complementary part, however, when he looked better on the field, he made a mistake when trying to get the ball out with a change of play, so at that moment the Swedish team went down to put the first of the night.
Set pieces
Once again, Mexico’s Achilles heel continues to be set pieces. For years the Tri has not known how to compete in the air, which caused Svanberg’s goal to fall at 84′, on a loose ball inside the area.
Without a doubt, this can affect the World Cup, since they still do not make this type of error.
#errors #successes #Mexico #defeat #Sweden #game #World #Cup
Leave a Reply