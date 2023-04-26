In recent hours, one of the rumors that have sounded about the stove market for the next tournament is that apparently Ricardo “Tuca” Ferretti would have requested the signing of carlos salcedo Deportivo Cruz Azul, the central defender coincided with the coach at Tigres UANL and is now part of FC Juárez.
The biggest drawback is the high salary that the defender receives, since he has extensive experience in European soccer and experience in Mexico.
And although the ‘Titan‘ He is usually a man of confidence in defense, the reality is that he is a man who usually gets involved in many off-court issues, despite this, the player could become a player of the Machine
The central defender could become a stellar reinforcement of the team, but the player would have to receive up to three whims to be able to finalize his signing.
On the other hand, before his possible arrival at the club there would have to be some sacrifice in the position and there is talk that it could be Ramiro Funes Mori either Julio Cesar DominguezBoth players end their contract in the summer of 2023, so one of them would be the one sacrificed in order to have a higher salary mass.
