There have always been different conspiracy theories which have always caused great fascination and interest in people, capturing the imagination of those who seek to explain certain facts or find alternatives to historical or scientific events that have occurred. Although some of these theories do not have concrete evidence, they can spark several debates.

Here are the three most interesting conspiracy theories

One of the conspiracy theories that has been around since ancient times is that of the flat earth: even though there is now scientific evidence that speaks clearly and in various ways the sphericity of the earth has been demonstrated, various people called flat-earthers They argue that the planet is actually a flat disk. According to this theory, the North Pole would actually be at the center of the disk while Antarctica would surround all the edges preventing anyone from falling.

Flat-earthers in fact maintain that the images of the Earth taken from space are falsified and that there is a global conspiracy between different governments and agencies to hide the truth, and some of the most ardent supporters even think that the sun and the moon are disks orbiting above the earth.

Another of the most interesting conspiracy theories is the one regarding Area 51that is, a military base located in the Nevada desert: according to conspiracy theorists, it would be a place where the United States government hides various evidence of the existence of alienscrashed UFO remains and extraterrestrial bodies. This theory was born in the 1950s, when an alleged sighting of a UFO in Roswellin New Mexico, has fueled all this speculation.

It was from that time that Area 51 became subject of numerous films, books and documentaries which aim to explore the possibility that the American government is conducting experiments on aliens. Also fueling this is the secrecy of the military operations that are being carried out in the area.

Finally, another very interesting theory concerns the disappearance of Amelia Earharta famous one American aviatrix who attempted to circumnavigate the earth in 1937. One of the most interesting theories suggests that Amelia did not die in a plane crash, as is commonly believed, but was captured and held prisoner during World War II.

According to this hypothesis, Amelia would have been forced to transmit several coded radio messages or even lived under a new identity until her actual death. According to some theorists there are some photographic evidence which prove that Amelia survived the flight, but these claims have often been disputed.