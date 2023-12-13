2023 is coming to an end on a sporting level after what was a very entertaining close of the 2022/23 campaign as well as a start to the 2023/24 season with many surprises that has surprised everyone and everyone. The Ballon d'Or by France Football magazine has already been awarded and now FIFA is beginning to announce the nominees for The Best awards and on this occasion announced who will be the candidates to win this distinction.
Obviously, much of the coach's work has to do with what happens on the field, focused on victories but also on the playing style of their respective teams, which is one of the aspects most valued by the fans as well as the players.
It should be noted that the current winner of this distinction is Lionel Scaloni for what he achieved with the Argentine National Team in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. Now, we present the 3 nominees by FIFA to win The Best Award for the best coach in the world.
To no one's surprise, the Spaniard is nominated and is the great candidate to win the award. He led Manchester City to win the first treble in their history as well as the celestial team's first Champions League. Furthermore, his team stood out for its colorful, offensive and very effective game.
He was in charge of one of the best Inter Milan teams in recent times as he won the 2022 Super Cup (it was played in January 2023) and the 2022/23 Coppa Italia as well as taking the Neroazzurro to a new UEFA final. Champions League leaving its classic rival on the road.
He managed to lift the Serie A title with Napoli after many years (he was chosen as the best coach of the Italian championship) with a team that had a spectacular level of play and simultaneously took it to the quarterfinals of the Champions League . Thanks to this, he was chosen as the coach of the Italian National Team with which he managed to qualify for the next edition of the Euro Cup.
