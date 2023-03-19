It has been a very unstable season for Erick Gutiérrez, after the change of coaching staff within PSV. The Mexican center midfielder lost opportunities as a starter in the Dutch team, today he is a total substitute, something that did not happen the previous cycle, where “Guti” was not only an untouchable starter, but also made many differences in favor of the club, so much so that at the time he signed its renewal.
Gutiérrez is not at all happy with the sporting present that lives within the Dutch team, which is why he plans to look for his departure from PSV in the summer market to get a new air. In the mind of the Mexican there is no option to return to Liga MX despite the fact that he would surely have plenty of options, his ideal is to continue in Europe and his representative teams will knock on the door of clubs that have already probed the signing of the World Cup player by Mexico in Qatar 2022.
Last summer three teams from three different leagues knocked on the door of the national team. The clubs in question are Fulham of the Premier League, Espanyol de Barcelona as well as Benfica, the latter being the best option due to the relationship that the Mexican has with the coaching staff of the Portuguese team. The intention is to find out if there is still any desire to sign Gutiérrez Galaviz so that his representative team begins to manage his game or, in the worst case, knock on other doors.
#clubs #sign #Erick #Gutiérrez #summer
Leave a Reply